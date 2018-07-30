Braves 5, Marlins 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|Anderson rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Bour 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Prado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Riddle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Maybin cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|4
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Flowers c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|3
|3
|Miami
|200
|010
|000—3
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|022
|010
|00x—5
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Biddle in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hernandez in the 8th.
E_Camargo (6). LOB_Miami 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Realmuto (24), Maybin (12), Camargo 2 (14). HR_Anderson (9), off Teheran; Freeman (18), off Chen; Acuna (10), off Chen. RBIs_Anderson 2 (51), Realmuto (52), Acuna (25), Freeman (67), Camargo (45), Inciarte (38), Teheran (2). SB_Castro (5). SF_Inciarte.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Realmuto 2, Castro, Prado, Sierra, Riddle); Atlanta 2 (Acuna, Swanson). RISP_Miami 0 for 10; Atlanta 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Dietrich, Inciarte. GIDP_Rojas.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chen, L, 3-8
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3
|1
|84
|5.86
|Hernandez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|5.66
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.45
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, W, 8-7
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|98
|4.46
|Carle, H, 12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.58
|Biddle, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.48
|Brach, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.72
|Minter, S, 6-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.98
Carle pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Biddle 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:49. A_21,230 (41,149).
