Braves 5, Marlins 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dietrich lf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .279 Anderson rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .284 Realmuto c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .309 Bour 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .227 Castro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .289 Prado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .252 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chen p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Maybin cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Totals 35 3 8 3 4 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .256 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .313 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Flowers c 2 2 1 0 2 1 .234 Camargo 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .258 Inciarte cf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .246 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Teheran p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .192 Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 a-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 5 6 5 3 3

Miami 200 010 000—3 8 0 Atlanta 022 010 00x—5 6 1

a-grounded out for Biddle in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hernandez in the 8th.

E_Camargo (6). LOB_Miami 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Realmuto (24), Maybin (12), Camargo 2 (14). HR_Anderson (9), off Teheran; Freeman (18), off Chen; Acuna (10), off Chen. RBIs_Anderson 2 (51), Realmuto (52), Acuna (25), Freeman (67), Camargo (45), Inciarte (38), Teheran (2). SB_Castro (5). SF_Inciarte.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Realmuto 2, Castro, Prado, Sierra, Riddle); Atlanta 2 (Acuna, Swanson). RISP_Miami 0 for 10; Atlanta 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Dietrich, Inciarte. GIDP_Rojas.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chen, L, 3-8 5 5 5 5 3 1 84 5.86 Hernandez 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 5.66 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.45 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, W, 8-7 5 4 3 3 4 4 98 4.46 Carle, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 2.58 Biddle, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.48 Brach, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 4.72 Minter, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.98

Carle pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Biddle 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:49. A_21,230 (41,149).

