Braves 5, Marlins 3

July 30, 2018 10:38 pm
 
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Detrich lf 3 2 1 0 Acuna lf 4 1 1 1
Bri.And rf 5 1 1 2 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 5 0 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 1
Bour 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 2 0 Flowers c 2 2 1 0
Prado 3b 4 0 2 0 Camargo 3b 3 1 2 1
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 1
Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0
E.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 1 1
Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 Carle p 0 0 0 0
Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0
Chen p 2 0 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0
Maybin cf 2 0 1 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 28 5 6 5
Miami 200 010 000—3
Atlanta 022 010 00x—5

E_Camargo (6). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Realmuto (24), Maybin (12), Camargo 2 (14). HR_Bri.Anderson (9), Acuna (10), F.Freeman (18). SB_S.Castro (5). SF_Inciarte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Chen L,3-8 5 5 5 5 3 1
Hernandez 2 1 0 0 0 1
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Teheran W,8-7 5 4 3 3 4 4
Carle H,12 1 2 0 0 0 0
Biddle H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brach H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Minter S,6-6 1 1 0 0 0 2

Carle pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:49. A_21,230 (41,149).

