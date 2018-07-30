Braves 5, Marlins 3

|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Detrich lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Acuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bri.And rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bour 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Flowers c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Prado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hrnnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Riddle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|Miami
|200
|010
|000—3
|Atlanta
|022
|010
|00x—5
E_Camargo (6). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Realmuto (24), Maybin (12), Camargo 2 (14). HR_Bri.Anderson (9), Acuna (10), F.Freeman (18). SB_S.Castro (5). SF_Inciarte (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Chen L,3-8
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Hernandez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Teheran W,8-7
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Carle H,12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter S,6-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Carle pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:49. A_21,230 (41,149).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.