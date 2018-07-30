Braves 5, Marlins 3

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Detrich lf 3 2 1 0 Acuna lf 4 1 1 1 Bri.And rf 5 1 1 2 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 5 0 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 1 Bour 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 2 0 Flowers c 2 2 1 0 Prado 3b 4 0 2 0 Camargo 3b 3 1 2 1 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 1 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 E.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 1 1 Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 Carle p 0 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Chen p 2 0 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 Maybin cf 2 0 1 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 28 5 6 5

Miami 200 010 000—3 Atlanta 022 010 00x—5

E_Camargo (6). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Realmuto (24), Maybin (12), Camargo 2 (14). HR_Bri.Anderson (9), Acuna (10), F.Freeman (18). SB_S.Castro (5). SF_Inciarte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Chen L,3-8 5 5 5 5 3 1 Hernandez 2 1 0 0 0 1 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Teheran W,8-7 5 4 3 3 4 4 Carle H,12 1 2 0 0 0 0 Biddle H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brach H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Minter S,6-6 1 1 0 0 0 2

Carle pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:49. A_21,230 (41,149).

