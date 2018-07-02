Braves 5, Yankees 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|F.Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Markakis dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Suzuki c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|1-Santana pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Flowers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Acuna lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.274
|Culberson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Camargo 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|42
|5
|9
|5
|1
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.279
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Hicks cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.198
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Romine c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Totals
|40
|3
|10
|2
|7
|12
|Atlanta
|001
|200
|000
|02—5
|9
|1
|New York
|101
|010
|000
|00—3
|10
|1
a-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 11th.
E_Acuna (3), Torres (10). LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 12. 2B_Markakis (27), Suzuki (14), Acuna (9), Hicks 2 (12), Torres (10). HR_Camargo (8), off Loaisiga; Acuna (7), off Robertson; Judge (23), off Sanchez. RBIs_Suzuki (29), Acuna 3 (18), Camargo (36), Judge (56), Gregorius (45). SF_Gregorius. S_Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (F.Freeman 2, Camargo); New York 7 (Gregorius, Stanton, Bird, Higashioka, Walker, Romine 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; New York 0 for 12.
Runners moved up_Albies, Bird, Andujar 2. GIDP_Gardner, Gregorius.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, F.Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|98
|2.89
|S.Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|4.89
|Winkler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|2.34
|Biddle, W, 2-0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|2.59
|Minter, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.75
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Loaisiga
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|92
|3.00
|Holder
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|1.89
|Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|2.01
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.47
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.70
|Robertson, L, 5-3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.52
WP_Sanchez 2, Betances.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:53. A_43,792 (47,309).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.