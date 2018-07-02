Braves 5, Yankees 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .272 F.Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Markakis dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .324 Suzuki c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .290 1-Santana pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200 Flowers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Acuna lf 5 1 2 3 0 3 .274 Culberson rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .267 Camargo 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .258 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Totals 42 5 9 5 1 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 2 1 .251 Judge rf 4 1 1 1 2 2 .279 Gregorius ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .256 Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .265 Hicks cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .261 Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .282 Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .198 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100 a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Romine c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Torres 2b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .296 Totals 40 3 10 2 7 12

Atlanta 001 200 000 02—5 9 1 New York 101 010 000 00—3 10 1

a-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 11th.

E_Acuna (3), Torres (10). LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 12. 2B_Markakis (27), Suzuki (14), Acuna (9), Hicks 2 (12), Torres (10). HR_Camargo (8), off Loaisiga; Acuna (7), off Robertson; Judge (23), off Sanchez. RBIs_Suzuki (29), Acuna 3 (18), Camargo (36), Judge (56), Gregorius (45). SF_Gregorius. S_Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (F.Freeman 2, Camargo); New York 7 (Gregorius, Stanton, Bird, Higashioka, Walker, Romine 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; New York 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Albies, Bird, Andujar 2. GIDP_Gardner, Gregorius.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, F.Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 6 6 3 3 2 4 98 2.89 S.Freeman 1 0 0 0 2 0 15 4.89 Winkler 1 1 0 0 1 2 13 2.34 Biddle, W, 2-0 2 3 0 0 1 4 31 2.59 Minter, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.75 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Loaisiga 4 5 3 3 0 3 92 3.00 Holder 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 1.89 Green 2 0 0 0 0 1 30 2.01 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 1.47 Betances 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.70 Robertson, L, 5-3 1 1 2 1 0 1 22 3.52

WP_Sanchez 2, Betances.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:53. A_43,792 (47,309).

