Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 5, Yankees 3

July 2, 2018 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .272
F.Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Markakis dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .324
Suzuki c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .290
1-Santana pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200
Flowers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Acuna lf 5 1 2 3 0 3 .274
Culberson rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .267
Camargo 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .258
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Totals 42 5 9 5 1 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 2 1 .251
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 2 2 .279
Gregorius ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .256
Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .265
Hicks cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .261
Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .282
Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .198
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Romine c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Torres 2b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .296
Totals 40 3 10 2 7 12
Atlanta 001 200 000 02—5 9 1
New York 101 010 000 00—3 10 1

a-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 11th.

E_Acuna (3), Torres (10). LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 12. 2B_Markakis (27), Suzuki (14), Acuna (9), Hicks 2 (12), Torres (10). HR_Camargo (8), off Loaisiga; Acuna (7), off Robertson; Judge (23), off Sanchez. RBIs_Suzuki (29), Acuna 3 (18), Camargo (36), Judge (56), Gregorius (45). SF_Gregorius. S_Swanson.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (F.Freeman 2, Camargo); New York 7 (Gregorius, Stanton, Bird, Higashioka, Walker, Romine 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; New York 0 for 12.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Runners moved up_Albies, Bird, Andujar 2. GIDP_Gardner, Gregorius.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, F.Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 6 6 3 3 2 4 98 2.89
S.Freeman 1 0 0 0 2 0 15 4.89
Winkler 1 1 0 0 1 2 13 2.34
Biddle, W, 2-0 2 3 0 0 1 4 31 2.59
Minter, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.75
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Loaisiga 4 5 3 3 0 3 92 3.00
Holder 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 1.89
Green 2 0 0 0 0 1 30 2.01
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 1.47
Betances 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.70
Robertson, L, 5-3 1 1 2 1 0 1 22 3.52

WP_Sanchez 2, Betances.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:53. A_43,792 (47,309).

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington