Braves 9, Blue Jays 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 b-Pillar ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Solarte 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Axford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Morales ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .242 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Biagini p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Gurriel Jr. 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .237 Diaz ss-3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .245 Maile c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235 Gaviglio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Petricka p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Mayza p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Travis ph-2b 3 1 1 4 0 0 .230 Totals 34 5 8 5 2 8

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .246 Santana cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .185 Albies 2b 4 2 2 4 0 1 .288 F.Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .313 Markakis rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .322 Flowers c 3 0 1 1 2 0 .236 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .252 Acuna lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .259 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .247 Foltynewicz p 2 1 0 1 0 2 .063 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 9 12 9 4 10

Toronto 000 000 500—5 8 2 Atlanta 060 001 02x—9 12 0

a-grounded out for Mayza in the 6th. b-grounded out for Granderson in the 7th. c-lined out for S.Freeman in the 7th. d-grounded out for Axford in the 8th.

E_Diaz (5), Maile (6). LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 10. 2B_Inciarte (13), Markakis (29), Acuna (10), Santana (3). HR_Smoak (14), off Foltynewicz; Travis (6), off Foltynewicz; Albies (19), off Santos; Albies (20), off Loup. RBIs_Smoak (47), Travis 4 (23), Inciarte (34), Albies 4 (54), F.Freeman (60), Markakis (60), Flowers (17), Foltynewicz (3). SF_Albies. S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Maile, Travis); Atlanta 5 (Flowers, Acuna 2, Santana 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 4; Atlanta 4 for 10.

GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, F.Freeman).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gaviglio, L, 2-3 1 2-3 6 6 6 0 0 48 4.70 Petricka 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.02 Mayza 2 1 0 0 2 4 41 3.21 Santos 1 2 1 1 0 2 21 10.50 Axford 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.04 Loup 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 21 4.60 Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.13 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 7-5 6 2-3 6 5 5 2 6 98 2.66 S.Freeman, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.86 Winkler, H, 17 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.92 Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.65

Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 1-0, Biagini 2-0. HBP_Gaviglio (Inciarte).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Sean Barber; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:58. A_27,839 (41,149).

