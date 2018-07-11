Braves 9, Blue Jays 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|b-Pillar ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Solarte 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Axford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Morales ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Biagini p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Gurriel Jr. 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Diaz ss-3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Maile c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Gaviglio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Petricka p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Travis ph-2b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Santana cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.288
|F.Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.313
|Markakis rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.322
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.236
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Acuna lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.063
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|4
|10
|Toronto
|000
|000
|500—5
|8
|2
|Atlanta
|060
|001
|02x—9
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Mayza in the 6th. b-grounded out for Granderson in the 7th. c-lined out for S.Freeman in the 7th. d-grounded out for Axford in the 8th.
E_Diaz (5), Maile (6). LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 10. 2B_Inciarte (13), Markakis (29), Acuna (10), Santana (3). HR_Smoak (14), off Foltynewicz; Travis (6), off Foltynewicz; Albies (19), off Santos; Albies (20), off Loup. RBIs_Smoak (47), Travis 4 (23), Inciarte (34), Albies 4 (54), F.Freeman (60), Markakis (60), Flowers (17), Foltynewicz (3). SF_Albies. S_Foltynewicz.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Maile, Travis); Atlanta 5 (Flowers, Acuna 2, Santana 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 4; Atlanta 4 for 10.
GIDP_Grichuk.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, F.Freeman).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaviglio, L, 2-3
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|48
|4.70
|Petricka
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.02
|Mayza
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|41
|3.21
|Santos
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|10.50
|Axford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.04
|Loup
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|4.60
|Biagini
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.13
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 7-5
|6
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|6
|98
|2.66
|S.Freeman, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.86
|Winkler, H, 17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.92
|Vizcaino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.65
Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 1-0, Biagini 2-0. HBP_Gaviglio (Inciarte).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Sean Barber; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:58. A_27,839 (41,149).
