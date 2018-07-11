Listen Live Sports

Braves 9, Blue Jays 5

July 11, 2018
 
1 min read
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
b-Pillar ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Solarte 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Axford p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Morales ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Smoak 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .242
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Biagini p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Gurriel Jr. 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .237
Diaz ss-3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .245
Maile c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235
Gaviglio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Petricka p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Mayza p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Travis ph-2b 3 1 1 4 0 0 .230
Totals 34 5 8 5 2 8
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .246
Santana cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .185
Albies 2b 4 2 2 4 0 1 .288
F.Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .313
Markakis rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .322
Flowers c 3 0 1 1 2 0 .236
Camargo 3b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .252
Acuna lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .259
Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .247
Foltynewicz p 2 1 0 1 0 2 .063
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 9 12 9 4 10
Toronto 000 000 500—5 8 2
Atlanta 060 001 02x—9 12 0

a-grounded out for Mayza in the 6th. b-grounded out for Granderson in the 7th. c-lined out for S.Freeman in the 7th. d-grounded out for Axford in the 8th.

E_Diaz (5), Maile (6). LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 10. 2B_Inciarte (13), Markakis (29), Acuna (10), Santana (3). HR_Smoak (14), off Foltynewicz; Travis (6), off Foltynewicz; Albies (19), off Santos; Albies (20), off Loup. RBIs_Smoak (47), Travis 4 (23), Inciarte (34), Albies 4 (54), F.Freeman (60), Markakis (60), Flowers (17), Foltynewicz (3). SF_Albies. S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Maile, Travis); Atlanta 5 (Flowers, Acuna 2, Santana 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 4; Atlanta 4 for 10.

GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, F.Freeman).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gaviglio, L, 2-3 1 2-3 6 6 6 0 0 48 4.70
Petricka 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.02
Mayza 2 1 0 0 2 4 41 3.21
Santos 1 2 1 1 0 2 21 10.50
Axford 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.04
Loup 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 21 4.60
Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.13
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 7-5 6 2-3 6 5 5 2 6 98 2.66
S.Freeman, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.86
Winkler, H, 17 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.92
Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.65

Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 1-0, Biagini 2-0. HBP_Gaviglio (Inciarte).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Sean Barber; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:58. A_27,839 (41,149).

