Braves 9, Blue Jays 5

Toronto Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn rf 3 0 0 0 Incarte cf 2 1 1 1 Pillar ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Da.Sntn cf 2 1 1 0 Solarte 3b 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 2 2 4 Santos p 0 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 5 1 2 1 Axford p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 5 1 1 1 Morales ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 1 1 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 1 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Acuna lf 5 0 1 0 Biagini p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 T.Hrnnd lf 4 0 1 0 Fltynwc p 2 1 0 1 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Grrl Jr 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 A.Diaz ss-3b 3 1 2 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Maile c 4 1 1 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Gviglio p 0 0 0 0 Ptricka p 1 0 0 0 Mayza p 0 0 0 0 D.Trvis ph-2b 3 1 1 4 Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 36 9 12 9

Toronto 000 000 500—5 Atlanta 060 001 02x—9

E_A.Diaz (5), Maile (6). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 10. 2B_Inciarte (13), Da.Santana (3), Markakis (29), Acuna (10). HR_Smoak (14), D.Travis (6), Albies 2 (20). SF_Albies (3). S_Foltynewicz (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Gaviglio L,2-3 1 2-3 6 6 6 0 0 Petricka 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Mayza 2 1 0 0 2 4 Santos 1 2 1 1 0 2 Axford 1 0 0 0 0 1 Loup 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta Foltynewicz W,7-5 6 2-3 6 5 5 2 6 Freeman H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Winkler H,17 1 1 0 0 0 1 Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Gaviglio (Inciarte).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Sean Barber; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:58. A_27,839 (41,149).

