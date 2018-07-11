Listen Live Sports

Braves 9, Blue Jays 5

July 11, 2018 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn rf 3 0 0 0 Incarte cf 2 1 1 1
Pillar ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Da.Sntn cf 2 1 1 0
Solarte 3b 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 2 2 4
Santos p 0 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 5 1 2 1
Axford p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 5 1 1 1
Morales ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 1 1
Smoak 1b 3 1 1 1 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 Acuna lf 5 0 1 0
Biagini p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0
T.Hrnnd lf 4 0 1 0 Fltynwc p 2 1 0 1
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0
Grrl Jr 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0
A.Diaz ss-3b 3 1 2 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Maile c 4 1 1 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
Gviglio p 0 0 0 0
Ptricka p 1 0 0 0
Mayza p 0 0 0 0
D.Trvis ph-2b 3 1 1 4
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 36 9 12 9
Toronto 000 000 500—5
Atlanta 060 001 02x—9

E_A.Diaz (5), Maile (6). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 10. 2B_Inciarte (13), Da.Santana (3), Markakis (29), Acuna (10). HR_Smoak (14), D.Travis (6), Albies 2 (20). SF_Albies (3). S_Foltynewicz (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gaviglio L,2-3 1 2-3 6 6 6 0 0
Petricka 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Mayza 2 1 0 0 2 4
Santos 1 2 1 1 0 2
Axford 1 0 0 0 0 1
Loup 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Foltynewicz W,7-5 6 2-3 6 5 5 2 6
Freeman H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Winkler H,17 1 1 0 0 0 1
Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Gaviglio (Inciarte).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Sean Barber; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:58. A_27,839 (41,149).

