Braves activate Arodys Vizcaino from 10-day DL

July 3, 2018 7:06 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have reinstated right-handed pitcher Arodys Vizcaino from the 10-day disabled list.

The reliever had been sidelined since June 21 with right shoulder inflammation. Vizcaino threw a successful bullpen Monday, but the team waited until Tuesday to activate the 27-year old.

Vizcaino is 2-2 with a 1.82 ERA with 15 saves in 17 opportunities. A.J. Minter has earned a pair of saves while throwing seven scoreless innings in Vizcaino’s absence.

Manager Brian Snitker indicated that Vizcaino would resume his role as closer, but would not use him in the same manner as he did prior to the injury. Vizcaino pitched in four games in five days before the injury.

Outfielder Michael Reed was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room. The 25-year old was called up Monday.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

