The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Braves-Nationals rained out, makeup to be determined

July 21, 2018 2:41 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The night game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of the threat of all-day rain.

The makeup date was not announced at the time of Saturday’s postponement. The series between the NL East rivals is scheduled to conclude Sunday. That game is to start 1:35 p.m., though rain is forecast.

Atlanta’s Sean Newcomb (8-5, 3.51 ERA) and Washington’s Gio Gonzalez (6-6, 3.72) were Saturday’s scheduled starting pitchers.

The Braves, battling Philadelphia for the division lead, beat Washington 8-5 on Friday. Washington fell to 48-49 with the loss and has dropped three of four games.

