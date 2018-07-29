Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves’ Newcomb loses no-hitter with 2 outs in 9th vs LA

July 29, 2018 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb has lost his no-hit try with two outs in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Newcomb was one strike away when Chris Taylor singled sharply past diving third baseman Johan Camargo on a 2-2 pitch.

Newcomb threw 134 pitches. He was pulled after the hit with the Braves ahead 4-0.

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington