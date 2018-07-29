Braves’ Newcomb loses no-hitter with 2 outs in 9th vs LA

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb has lost his no-hit try with two outs in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Newcomb was one strike away when Chris Taylor singled sharply past diving third baseman Johan Camargo on a 2-2 pitch.

Newcomb threw 134 pitches. He was pulled after the hit with the Braves ahead 4-0.

