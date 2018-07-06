Listen Live Sports

Braves place LHP Fried on 10-day DL with blister

July 6, 2018 7:51 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Max Fried on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Right-hander Evan Phillips was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place.

Fried (1-3) started a 7-2 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday, going three innings and allowing four runs on four hits and three walks.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said the team is trying to get ahead of the injury by placing Fried on the disabled list now instead of letting the issue linger and potentially get worse.

Phillips’ most recent stint at Gwinnett lasted two days. He appeared in Tuesday’s loss to the Yankees, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings in his major league debut and was sent down the next day.

