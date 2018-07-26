Listen Live Sports

Brazilian winger Malcom signs 5-year contract with Barcelona

July 26, 2018 5:51 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Brazilian winger Malcom has signed a five-year contract with Barcelona before being presented Thursday during the Spanish club’s preseason tour in the United States.

Malcom says he hopes “to follow in the footsteps of the great Brazilians who have played at this club.” They include Neymar and Ronaldinho.

Malcom’s presentation was held at Nike’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon.

Five-time European champion Barcelona paid Bordeaux a transfer fee of 41 million euros ($47.7 million) for the 21-year-old Malcom, who scored 23 goals in 96 games for the French club.

After passing medical tests in Spain, Malcom flew to join his new teammates as they prepare to play Tottenham on Sunday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

