Brewers 2, Twins 0

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.274
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Astudillo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Moya p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.233
|Wilson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|e-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Odorizzi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Dozier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|31
|0
|2
|0
|4
|13
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miller ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Perez lf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Thames rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.248
|Yelich lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.308
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.134
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Kratz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Guerra p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Orf ph-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|4
|16
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|00x—2
|4
|1
a-walked for Guerra in the 5th. b-popped out for Pressly in the 7th. c-struck out for Hader in the 8th. d-struck out for Moya in the 9th. e-struck out for Wilson in the 9th.
E_Rosario (6), Miller (6). LOB_Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Polanco (1), Miller (13). HR_Thames (12), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Thames 2 (26). SB_Orf (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Escobar, Astudillo 2, Wilson); Milwaukee 3 (Braun 3). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 3-6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|9
|109
|4.57
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|3.76
|Moya
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|7.71
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Guerra, W, 5-5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|89
|2.87
|Hader, H, 14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|1.21
|Knebel, S, 9-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.05
WP_Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:55. A_32,375 (41,900).
