Brewers 2, Twins 0

July 3, 2018 7:18 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125
Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .312
Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .274
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Astudillo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .357
Moya p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Cave cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .233
Wilson c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .120
e-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Odorizzi p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Dozier ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Totals 31 0 2 0 4 13
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Miller ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Perez lf-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Thames rf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .248
Yelich lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .308
Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Braun lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .134
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .254
Kratz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Guerra p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Orf ph-ss 1 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Totals 28 2 4 2 4 16
Minnesota 000 000 000—0 2 1
Milwaukee 000 020 00x—2 4 1

a-walked for Guerra in the 5th. b-popped out for Pressly in the 7th. c-struck out for Hader in the 8th. d-struck out for Moya in the 9th. e-struck out for Wilson in the 9th.

E_Rosario (6), Miller (6). LOB_Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Polanco (1), Miller (13). HR_Thames (12), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Thames 2 (26). SB_Orf (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Escobar, Astudillo 2, Wilson); Milwaukee 3 (Braun 3). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 3-6 5 4 2 2 4 9 109 4.57
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.76
Moya 2 0 0 0 0 4 23 7.71
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Guerra, W, 5-5 5 2 0 0 3 8 89 2.87
Hader, H, 14 3 0 0 0 1 2 36 1.21
Knebel, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.05

WP_Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:55. A_32,375 (41,900).

