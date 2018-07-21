Brewers 4, Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|b-Forsythe ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Machado ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Kemp rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|c-Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Barnes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Taylor cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.255
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Hernandez 2b-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|3
|13
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Yelich lf-rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Aguilar 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Braun 1b-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Saladino ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Perez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pina ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Shaw 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Broxton rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.186
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Kratz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Orf 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|3
|0
|6
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|000—2
|10
|3
|Milwaukee
|010
|003
|00x—4
|7
|0
a-reached on error for Burnes in the 6th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. c-struck out for Grandal in the 8th. d-grounded out for Rosscup in the 9th.
E_Muncy 2 (9), Grandal (6). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Kemp (19), Braun (14). 3B_Broxton (1). HR_Yelich (12), off Kershaw. RBIs_Taylor 2 (44), Yelich (47), Broxton 2 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Machado, Muncy 3, Hernandez 2, Kershaw); Milwaukee 4 (Cain, Aguilar, Kratz 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Milwaukee 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Perez, Broxton, Yelich. GIDP_Utley, Aguilar.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Machado, Hernandez, Bellinger); Milwaukee 1 (Orf, Saladino, Aguilar).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 3-5
|6
|7
|4
|1
|0
|5
|88
|2.64
|Chargois
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.09
|Rosscup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|104
|3.81
|Burnes, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|0.00
|Hader, H, 15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|1.44
|Knebel, S, 12-15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.76
Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Burnes 3-0. WP_Kershaw, Burnes.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:15. A_36,242 (41,900).
