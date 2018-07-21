Listen Live Sports

Brewers 4, Dodgers 2

July 21, 2018 10:38 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .252
b-Forsythe ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Machado ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .316
Kemp rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .311
Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Grandal c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .255
c-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Barnes c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Taylor cf-lf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .255
Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .244
Hernandez 2b-cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .231
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .154
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Totals 35 2 10 2 3 13
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Yelich lf-rf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .300
Aguilar 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Braun 1b-lf 3 2 1 0 0 0 .236
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saladino ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293
Perez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Pina ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Shaw 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Broxton rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .186
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Kratz c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .107
Orf 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .053
Totals 32 4 7 3 0 6
Los Angeles 200 000 000—2 10 3
Milwaukee 010 003 00x—4 7 0

a-reached on error for Burnes in the 6th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. c-struck out for Grandal in the 8th. d-grounded out for Rosscup in the 9th.

E_Muncy 2 (9), Grandal (6). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Kemp (19), Braun (14). 3B_Broxton (1). HR_Yelich (12), off Kershaw. RBIs_Taylor 2 (44), Yelich (47), Broxton 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Machado, Muncy 3, Hernandez 2, Kershaw); Milwaukee 4 (Cain, Aguilar, Kratz 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Milwaukee 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Perez, Broxton, Yelich. GIDP_Utley, Aguilar.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Machado, Hernandez, Bellinger); Milwaukee 1 (Orf, Saladino, Aguilar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, L, 3-5 6 7 4 1 0 5 88 2.64
Chargois 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.09
Rosscup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 4 6 2 2 2 6 104 3.81
Burnes, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3 26 0.00
Hader, H, 15 2 1 0 0 0 4 33 1.44
Knebel, S, 12-15 1 2 0 0 0 0 22 3.76

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Burnes 3-0. WP_Kershaw, Burnes.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:15. A_36,242 (41,900).

