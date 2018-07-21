Brewers 4, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .252 b-Forsythe ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Machado ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .316 Kemp rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .311 Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Grandal c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .255 c-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Barnes c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Taylor cf-lf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .255 Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .244 Hernandez 2b-cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .231 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .154 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Totals 35 2 10 2 3 13

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Yelich lf-rf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .300 Aguilar 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Braun 1b-lf 3 2 1 0 0 0 .236 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Saladino ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293 Perez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Pina ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .231 Shaw 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Broxton rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .186 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Kratz c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .107 Orf 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .053 Totals 32 4 7 3 0 6

Los Angeles 200 000 000—2 10 3 Milwaukee 010 003 00x—4 7 0

a-reached on error for Burnes in the 6th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. c-struck out for Grandal in the 8th. d-grounded out for Rosscup in the 9th.

E_Muncy 2 (9), Grandal (6). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Kemp (19), Braun (14). 3B_Broxton (1). HR_Yelich (12), off Kershaw. RBIs_Taylor 2 (44), Yelich (47), Broxton 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Machado, Muncy 3, Hernandez 2, Kershaw); Milwaukee 4 (Cain, Aguilar, Kratz 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Milwaukee 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Perez, Broxton, Yelich. GIDP_Utley, Aguilar.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Machado, Hernandez, Bellinger); Milwaukee 1 (Orf, Saladino, Aguilar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, L, 3-5 6 7 4 1 0 5 88 2.64 Chargois 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.09 Rosscup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 4 6 2 2 2 6 104 3.81 Burnes, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3 26 0.00 Hader, H, 15 2 1 0 0 0 4 33 1.44 Knebel, S, 12-15 1 2 0 0 0 0 22 3.76

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Burnes 3-0. WP_Kershaw, Burnes.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:15. A_36,242 (41,900).

