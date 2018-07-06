Listen Live Sports

Brewers 5, Braves 4

July 6, 2018 11:13 pm
 
Atlanta Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 2 1 0 0 Thames rf 4 1 1 0
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 4 1 3 0 Yelich cf-rf 3 1 0 0
Suzuki c 2 1 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 3
Camargo 3b 4 1 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0
Acuna lf 3 0 1 1 Braun lf 4 0 1 0
Clbrson pr-lf 1 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 3 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 2 2 Villar 2b 0 0 0 0
Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 Pina c 3 1 1 0
Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0 Sladino ss 3 1 1 2
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 2 0 0 0
R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
Jnnings p 0 0 0 0
Broxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 9 3 Totals 31 5 7 5
Atlanta 100 000 300—4
Milwaukee 005 000 00x—5

E_Yelich (3), B.Miller (7). DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Albies (29), F.Freeman (22), Aguilar (14). HR_Aguilar (20), Saladino (4). CS_Inciarte (8), Swanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz L,6-5 6 6 5 5 0 7
Biddle 2 1 0 0 0 3
Milwaukee
Peralta W,4-1 6 3 1 1 3 6
Barnes 0 4 3 3 1 0
Jennings H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jeffress H,12 1 1 0 0 1 1
Knebel S,11-13 1 1 0 0 0 1

J.Barnes pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Foltynewicz (Yelich).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:47. A_31,452 (41,900).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

