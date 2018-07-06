Brewers 5, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Thames rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Yelich cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Acuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Villar 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Da.Sntn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Prlta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jnnings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Broxton ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|300—4
|Milwaukee
|005
|000
|00x—5
E_Yelich (3), B.Miller (7). DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Albies (29), F.Freeman (22), Aguilar (14). HR_Aguilar (20), Saladino (4). CS_Inciarte (8), Swanson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz L,6-5
|6
|6
|5
|5
|0
|7
|Biddle
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Milwaukee
|Peralta W,4-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Barnes
|0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Jennings H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jeffress H,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Knebel S,11-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
J.Barnes pitched to 5 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Foltynewicz (Yelich).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_2:47. A_31,452 (41,900).
