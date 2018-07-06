Brewers 5, Braves 4

Atlanta Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 2 1 0 0 Thames rf 4 1 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 3 0 Yelich cf-rf 3 1 0 0 Suzuki c 2 1 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 3 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 Acuna lf 3 0 1 1 Braun lf 4 0 1 0 Clbrson pr-lf 1 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 2 2 Villar 2b 0 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 Pina c 3 1 1 0 Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0 Sladino ss 3 1 1 2 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 2 0 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Broxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 4 9 3 Totals 31 5 7 5

Atlanta 100 000 300—4 Milwaukee 005 000 00x—5

E_Yelich (3), B.Miller (7). DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Albies (29), F.Freeman (22), Aguilar (14). HR_Aguilar (20), Saladino (4). CS_Inciarte (8), Swanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Foltynewicz L,6-5 6 6 5 5 0 7 Biddle 2 1 0 0 0 3 Milwaukee Peralta W,4-1 6 3 1 1 3 6 Barnes 0 4 3 3 1 0 Jennings H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jeffress H,12 1 1 0 0 1 1 Knebel S,11-13 1 1 0 0 0 1

J.Barnes pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Foltynewicz (Yelich).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:47. A_31,452 (41,900).

