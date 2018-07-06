Brewers 5, Braves 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .251 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .304 Markakis rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .324 Suzuki c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .281 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256 Acuna lf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .264 1-Culberson pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Swanson ss 3 0 2 2 1 0 .248 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .067 a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 c-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Totals 31 4 9 3 5 9

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Thames rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .243 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yelich cf-rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .286 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .307 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Braun lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Miller 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Villar 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Pina c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227 Saladino ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .320 Peralta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 b-Broxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Totals 31 5 7 5 0 10

Atlanta 100 000 300—4 9 0 Milwaukee 005 000 00x—5 7 2

a-struck out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b-struck out for Jennings in the 7th. c-struck out for Biddle in the 9th.

1-ran for Acuna in the 7th.

E_Yelich (3), Miller (7). LOB_Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Albies (29), Freeman (22), Aguilar (14). HR_Saladino (4), off Foltynewicz; Aguilar (20), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Acuna (19), Swanson 2 (34), Aguilar 3 (59), Saladino 2 (11). CS_Inciarte (8), Swanson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Suzuki); Milwaukee 1 (Shaw). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; Milwaukee 1 for 2.

GIDP_Suzuki, Camargo.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Shaw, Miller, Aguilar), (Saladino, Aguilar).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 6-5 6 6 5 5 0 7 105 2.37 Biddle 2 1 0 0 0 3 31 2.43 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta, W, 4-1 6 3 1 1 3 6 99 2.14 Barnes 0 4 3 3 1 0 12 3.27 Jennings, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.30 Jeffress, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 1.05 Knebel, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.18

Barnes pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 2-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Yelich).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:47. A_31,452 (41,900).

