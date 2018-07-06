Brewers 5, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Suzuki c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.281
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Acuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|1-Culberson pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|3
|5
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thames rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yelich cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.307
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Villar 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Pina c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Saladino ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.320
|Peralta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jennings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|b-Broxton ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|0
|10
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|300—4
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|005
|000
|00x—5
|7
|2
a-struck out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b-struck out for Jennings in the 7th. c-struck out for Biddle in the 9th.
1-ran for Acuna in the 7th.
E_Yelich (3), Miller (7). LOB_Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Albies (29), Freeman (22), Aguilar (14). HR_Saladino (4), off Foltynewicz; Aguilar (20), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Acuna (19), Swanson 2 (34), Aguilar 3 (59), Saladino 2 (11). CS_Inciarte (8), Swanson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Suzuki); Milwaukee 1 (Shaw). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; Milwaukee 1 for 2.
GIDP_Suzuki, Camargo.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Shaw, Miller, Aguilar), (Saladino, Aguilar).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 6-5
|6
|6
|5
|5
|0
|7
|105
|2.37
|Biddle
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|2.43
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, W, 4-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|99
|2.14
|Barnes
|0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3.27
|Jennings, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.30
|Jeffress, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.05
|Knebel, S, 11-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.18
Barnes pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 2-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Yelich).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_2:47. A_31,452 (41,900).
