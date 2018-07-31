Listen Live Sports

...

Brewers 5, Dodgers 2

July 31, 2018 2:32 am
 
< a min read
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Yelich rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .319
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Shaw 2b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .251
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Braun lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .236
Thames 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250
Pina c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .225
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .198
Peralta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hader p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Aguilar ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .282
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Totals 37 5 10 5 3 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265
c-Kemp ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .301
Machado 3b 3 2 1 1 2 2 .314
Muncy 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .259
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 2 0 .259
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .238
Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Utley 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240
a-Hernandez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262
Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .074
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Forsythe ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 2 5 2 7 13
Milwaukee 103 000 010—5 10 0
Los Angeles 001 000 001—2 5 0

a-popped out for Utley in the 6th. b-walked for Floro in the 6th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. d-singled for Soria in the 8th. e-struck out for Baez in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Yelich (22), Utley (10). 3B_Pina (2), Muncy (1). HR_Thames (14), off Maeda; Machado (26), off Knebel. RBIs_Shaw (61), Thames 3 (32), Aguilar (74), Machado (70), Muncy (48). S_Maeda.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Pina 3); Los Angeles 5 (Machado 2, Taylor 3). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Thames.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta 4 3 1 1 4 6 98 3.61
Hader, W, 4-0 2 0 0 0 2 3 39 1.34
Soria, H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 32 2.43
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.42
Knebel 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 4.11
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, L, 7-6 4 2-3 7 4 4 3 4 102 3.48
Floro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.80
Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.19
Baez 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 3.48
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.10

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0. HBP_Peralta (Utley).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:44. A_44,933 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

