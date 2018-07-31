Brewers 5, Dodgers 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Shaw 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Braun lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Pina c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Peralta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hader p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|c-Kemp ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Machado 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.314
|Muncy 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Utley 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|a-Hernandez ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Maeda p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.074
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Forsythe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|7
|13
|Milwaukee
|103
|000
|010—5
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|001—2
|5
|0
a-popped out for Utley in the 6th. b-walked for Floro in the 6th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. d-singled for Soria in the 8th. e-struck out for Baez in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Yelich (22), Utley (10). 3B_Pina (2), Muncy (1). HR_Thames (14), off Maeda; Machado (26), off Knebel. RBIs_Shaw (61), Thames 3 (32), Aguilar (74), Machado (70), Muncy (48). S_Maeda.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Pina 3); Los Angeles 5 (Machado 2, Taylor 3). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Thames.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|4
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|98
|3.61
|Hader, W, 4-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|39
|1.34
|Soria, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|2.43
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.42
|Knebel
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.11
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, L, 7-6
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|102
|3.48
|Floro
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.80
|Alexander
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.19
|Baez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.48
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.10
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0. HBP_Peralta (Utley).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:44. A_44,933 (56,000).
