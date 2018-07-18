Chase Briscoe wins door-banging overtime shootout at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Chase Briscoe held off Grant Enfinger on the dirt at Eldora Speedway in a door-banging overtime shootout Wednesday night in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

Briscoe won NASCAR’s only national series race on dirt in his first Truck start since taking the season finale last year at Homestead. He drove the No. 27 Ford for Sandusky-based ThorSport Racing, finishing 0.38 seconds ahead of teammate Enfinger.

“This is our Daytona for dirt guys,” Briscoe said.

Stewart Friesen was third in the half-mile oval, followed by 2017 race winner Matt Crafton, Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson, John Hunter Nemechek, Logan Seavey, Justin Haley and Nick Hoffman.

Advertisement

Briscoe took the lead from Seavey on a restart with five laps left, with a wreck in the backstretch then bringing out the final caution. Briscoe started the two-lap shootout in the bottom lane and managed to fend off Enfinger.

“I wasn’t going to wear him out and I wasn’t going to wreck him for the win,” Briscoe said. “We rubbed and I definitely let it float to the wall. I’m sorry for that. It’s not how I race. … It’s so cool to win at Eldora.”

Enfinger missed a chance for his second career Truck victory.

“He used me up and I was going for it,” Enfinger said. “He didn’t do anything dirty. Man, that close. By a bumper. We have a few more races until the playoffs. We’ve got to step it up.”

After having a caution wipe out a four-second lead, Seavey held the lead on a restart with 14 laps to go, but couldn’t keep up with Briscoe and Enfinger when the race went back to green for the final time.

Briscoe also won the second stage. Ben Rhodes, the winner last week in Kentucky, took the first stage, but overshot a corner and hit the wall early in the second. He ended up 29th in the 32-truck field.

Series points leader Johnny Sauter finished 16th.

Cup driver Ryan Newman was 30th.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.