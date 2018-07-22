British Open at a glance

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — A brief look at the final round Sunday at the British Open:

CHAMPION GOLFER OF THE YEAR: Francesco Molinari closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory.

SILVER MEDALS: Xander Schauffele (74), Kevin Kisner (74), Rory McIlroy (70) and Justin Rose (69) tied for second.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods had the lead on Sunday in a major for the first time since 2009, and he held it for four holes until making a double bogey on No. 11. He closed with a 71 and tied for sixth.

HISTORY: Molinari becomes the first Italian to win a major.

END OF A STREAK: Americans had won the last five major championships until Molinari’s victory at the British Open.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Eddie Pepperell, conceding he was a little hung over when he arrived, shot 67 and tied for sixth. That makes him exempt for the Open next year.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Molinari hit lob wedge from 112 yards to 5 feet for a birdie on the 18th hole.

CONSOLATION PRIZE: Woods moved to No. 50 in the world for the first time in more than three years. It qualifies him for the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone, in two weeks, a course on which he has won eight times.

KEY STATISTIC: Molinari played the final 37 holes without a bogey.

NOTEWORTHY: Molinari was the only player from the last four groups to break par.

QUOTEWORTHY: “If someone was expecting a charge, they probably weren’t expecting it from me.” — Molinari, who played with Woods.

NEXT YEAR: Royal Portrush, the first time the British Open is held in Northern Ireland since 1951.

