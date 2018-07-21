British Open Consecutive Winners

4 — x-Tom Morris, Jr. (1868-70, 1872)

3 — Jamie Anderson (1877-79), Robert Ferguson (1880-82), Peter Thomson (1954-56)

2 — Tom Morris, Sr. (1861-62), John H. Taylor (1894-95), Harry Vardon (1898-99), James Braid (1905-06), Bobby Jones (1926-27), Walter Hagen (1928-29), Bobby Locke (1949-50), Arnold Palmer (1961-62), Lee Trevino (1971-72), Tom Watson (1982-83), Tiger Woods (2005-06), Padraig Harrington (2007-08).

x-no championship was played in 1871

