British Open Leaders Cards

July 21, 2018 3:08 pm
 
Saturday
At Royal & Ancient Golf Club
Carnoustie, Scotland
Third Round
Par out 444 445 434-36
Jordan Spieth 244 345 434-33
Xander Schauffele 454 434 334-34
Kevin Kisner 443 444 434-34
Kevin Chappell 333 446 345-35
Par in 444 354 344-35—71
Jordan Spieth 434 344 244-32—65
Xander Schauffele 444 343 353-33—67
Kevin Kisner 444 344 344-34—68
Kevin Chappell 443 344 343-32—67

