British Open Leaders Cards

Saturday At Royal & Ancient Golf Club Carnoustie, Scotland Third Round Par out 444 445 434-36 Jordan Spieth 244 345 434-33 Xander Schauffele 454 434 334-34 Kevin Kisner 443 444 434-34 Kevin Chappell 333 446 345-35

Par in 444 354 344-35—71 Jordan Spieth 434 344 244-32—65 Xander Schauffele 444 343 353-33—67 Kevin Kisner 444 344 344-34—68 Kevin Chappell 443 344 343-32—67

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.