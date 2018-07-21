British Open Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Royal & Ancient Golf Club
|Carnoustie, Scotland
|Third Round
|Par out
|444
|445
|434-36
|Jordan Spieth
|244
|345
|434-33
|Xander Schauffele
|454
|434
|334-34
|Kevin Kisner
|443
|444
|434-34
|Kevin Chappell
|333
|446
|345-35
|Par in
|444
|354
|344-35—71
|Jordan Spieth
|434
|344
|244-32—65
|Xander Schauffele
|444
|343
|353-33—67
|Kevin Kisner
|444
|344
|344-34—68
|Kevin Chappell
|443
|344
|343-32—67
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.