British Open Leaders Cards

|Friday
|At Royal & Ancient Golf Club
|Carnoustie, Scotland
|Second Round
|Par out
|444
|445
|434-36
|Zach Johnson
|543
|344
|434-34
|Kevin Kisner
|444
|435
|343-34
|Tommy Fleetwood
|444
|335
|433-33
|Pat Perez
|443
|445
|424-34
|Xander Schauffele
|444
|444
|425-35
|Par in
|444
|354
|344-35—71
|Zach Johnson
|444
|344
|343-33—67
|Kevin Kisner
|544
|244
|346-36—70
|Tommy Fleetwood
|434
|344
|343-32—65
|Pat Perez
|434
|344
|345-34—68
|Xander Schauffele
|434
|334
|334-31—66
