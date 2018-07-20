Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

British Open Leaders Cards

July 20, 2018 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Friday
At Royal & Ancient Golf Club
Carnoustie, Scotland
Second Round
Par out 444 445 434-36
Zach Johnson 543 344 434-34
Kevin Kisner 444 435 343-34
Tommy Fleetwood 444 335 433-33
Pat Perez 443 445 424-34
Xander Schauffele 444 444 425-35
Par in 444 354 344-35—71
Zach Johnson 444 344 343-33—67
Kevin Kisner 544 244 346-36—70
Tommy Fleetwood 434 344 343-32—65
Pat Perez 434 344 345-34—68
Xander Schauffele 434 334 334-31—66

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington