British Open Leaders Cards

Friday At Royal & Ancient Golf Club Carnoustie, Scotland Second Round Par out 444 445 434-36 Zach Johnson 543 344 434-34 Kevin Kisner 444 435 343-34 Tommy Fleetwood 444 335 433-33 Pat Perez 443 445 424-34 Xander Schauffele 444 444 425-35

Par in 444 354 344-35—71 Zach Johnson 444 344 343-33—67 Kevin Kisner 544 244 346-36—70 Tommy Fleetwood 434 344 343-32—65 Pat Perez 434 344 345-34—68 Xander Schauffele 434 334 334-31—66

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.