British Open Multiple Winners

July 21, 2018 3:02 pm
 
Six

Harry Vardon — 1896, 1898-99, 1903, 1911, 1914

Five

John H. Taylor — 1894-95, 1900, 1909, 1913

James Braid — 1901, 1905-06, 1908, 1910

Peter Thomson — 1954-56, 1958, 1965

Tom Watson — 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982-83

Four

Willie Park — 1860, 1863, 1866, 1875

Tom Morris, Sr. — 1861-62, 1864, 1867

Tom Morris, Jr. — 1868-70, 1872

Walter Hagen — 1922, 1924, 1928-29

Bobby Locke — 1949-50, 1952, 1957

Three

Jamie Anderson — 1877-79

Robert Ferguson — 1880-82

Robert Jones — 1926-27, 1930

Henry Cotton — 1934, 1937, 1948

Gary Player — 1959, 1968, 1974

Jack Nicklaus — 1966, 1970, 1978

Seve Ballesteros — 1979, 1984, 1988

Nick Faldo — 1987, 1990, 1992

Tiger Woods — 2000, 2005-06

Two

Robert Martin — 1876, 1885

Willie Park, Jr. — 1887, 1889

Harold H. Hilton — 1892, 1897

Arnold Palmer — 1961-62

Lee Trevino — 1971-72

Greg Norman — 1986, 1993

Padraig Harrington — 2007-08

Ernie Els — 2002, 2012

