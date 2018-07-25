Listen Live Sports

Browns sign rookie CB Denzel Ward on eve of camp opening

July 25, 2018 2:41 pm
 
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have signed rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The speedy Ward, who is expected to start this season, finalized his four-year, $29 million deal on Wednesday as Cleveland’s players reported to training camp under coach Hue Jackson. Ward was the final player from the Browns’ 2018 rookie class to sign his first pro contract.

On Tuesday night, quarterback Baker Mayfield — the top overall pick — signed his four-year, $32 million contract. That package includes a team option in the fifth season.

Ward’s deal includes a $19 million signing bonus.

Ward, who grew up in the Cleveland area, is the fourth Ohio State cornerback selected in the first round in the last three years. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder played in 38 games for the Buckeyes, making two interceptions as a junior last season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

