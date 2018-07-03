Listen Live Sports

Bruins re-sign forward Sean Kuraly to 3-year deal

July 3, 2018
 
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have re-signed forward Sean Kuraly to a three-year deal.

The contract has an annual cap hit of $1.275 million, the team said.

Kuraly scored six goals last season, his first full season in the NHL. He had two goals and a pair of assists in the playoffs.

Also Tuesday, the Bruins signed forward Anton Bildh to a two-way contract that would pay him $650,000 in the NHL. He had 11 goals and 15 assists with Providence of the AHL last season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

