Brunson grabs record-breaking rebound in Lynx win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rebekkah Brunson grabbed 12 boards while becoming the leading rebounder in WNBA history, helping the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 83-72 on Thursday.

Brunson began the night in third place with 3,306 rebounds. She passed Lisa Leslie (3,307) early on and overtook Tamika Catchings (3,316) when she grabbed Candace Parker’s missed 3-pointer with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected on the following play for arguing a call, but Brunson was later recognized with a standing ovation from the crowd and a hug from Lynx owner Glen Taylor when the achievement was announced during the ensuing media timeout.

Brunson also had 15 points in her 82nd career double-double, putting her ahead of Yolanda Griffith for sixth on the WNBA career list.

Sylvia Fowles added 27 points, nine rebounds and a career-high seven assists for the Lynx (11-7), who bounced back from their first loss in eight games.

Candace Parker led the Sparks (12-7) with 22 points.

MERCURY 84, SUN 77

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi had 25 points, Brittney Griner scored 23 and Phoenix took over sole possession of first place in the WNBA.

DeWanna Bonner made a pair of key baskets down the stretch that helped the Mercury (14-5) hold off the Sun. She finished with 12 points and a season-high 13 rebounds.

The Sun (10-8) never led. They trailed by as many as 15 in the third quarter before going on a 17-3 run to cut the deficit to 73-72.

Chiney Ogwumike, Rachel Banham and Jasmine Thomas had 11 points each for Connecticut.

MYSTICS 86, LIBERTY 67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Washington pull away for the win.

Natasha Cloud had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the first double-double of her career. LaToya Sanders added 14 points for the Mystics (11-6).

Washington used a 15-5 run to open a 71-59 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Liberty (5-13) got the deficit within single digits twice and then the Mystics closed the game on an 8-0 run.

Tina Charles had 26 points and 12 rebounds for New York. Epiphanny Prince added 11 points.

WINGS 90, FEVER 63

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Azura Stevens scored a career-high 26 points, and Dallas never trailed.

The Wings (9-8) opened the game with an 8-0 run and pulled away with a 19-4 run that ended at 33-16 early in the second quarter. The Fever (2-17) got as close as 47-36 early in the third quarter, but Dallas extended the lead to 65-41 and closed the game on a 7-0 run to take its largest lead at the final score.

Liz Cambage added 17 points and nine rebounds and Aerial Powers scored 11 for the Wings.

Candice Dupree had 21 points and Cappie Pondexter scored 12 for the Fever.

ACES 84, SKY 80

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 28 points and Las Vegas pulled ahead of Chicago in the WNBA standings.

McBride’s driving layup with 2:14 left made it 80-77, and the Aces (7-12) made 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch. A’ja Wilson was fouled on a putback and made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a two-possession game with 31.2 seconds left.

Las Vegas led for most of the second half and took the lead for good late in the third quarter at 69-67 on Wilson’s jumper. Wilson finished with 24 points.

The Sky (6-12) went scoreless for the final 3:52 of the game. Allie Quigley had 13 points, Diamond DeShields scored 11 and Cheyenne Parker finished with 10 for Chicago.

