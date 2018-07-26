Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucket on head might have saved fan injured at Wrigley Field

July 26, 2018 12:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A man might have saved himself from serious injury when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field’s centerfield scoreboard because he had a plastic bucket on his head during a Chicago Cubs game.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green tells the Chicago Tribune that the 19-year-old man was hit by a 6- to 8-inch pin during Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Green says the man received five staples to close a cut on his head, but that the bucket apparently helped shield him.

Green said team officials were investigating whether the pin used to attach the scoreboard’s metal numbered tiles was dislodged or a worker dropped it. The scoreboard is manually operated, with workers inside hanging the tiles.

Green says the team hasn’t had similar problems before.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington