The Associated Press
 
Bulls claim G Cleveland off waivers from Atlanta

July 23, 2018 5:40 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have claimed guard Antonius Cleveland off waivers from the Atlanta Hawks.

Cleveland played in 13 games for the Dallas Mavericks last season and four for the Hawks. Atlanta waived him on Saturday and Chicago claimed him on Monday. He played four years at Southeast Missouri State, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

