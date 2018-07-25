Listen Live Sports

Burke scores go-ahead goal in 70th, Union beat Dynamo

July 25, 2018 11:13 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Cory Burke scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute, helping the Philadelphia Union beat the 10-man Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (8-10-3) won for the third time on the road this season. Houston (7-7-6) lost for the first time in five games.

Alejandro Bedoya tied it at 1 in the 34th minute, chipping it over Joe Willis and Burke slipping past the defense to slide it through the legs of Willis. Fabrice-Jean Picault added a penalty-kick goal in second-half stoppage time.

Houston forward Mauro Manotas opened the scoring in the 10th minute with his career-high 11th goal. Manotas, who has five goals in his last seven games, passed it back to Oscar Boniek Garcia for a give-and-go and sent it past Andre Blake. It was Houston’s ninth goal in the first 15 minutes of games this season.

Houston’s Tomas Martinez was sent off in the 59th minute with a straight record for violent conduct.

