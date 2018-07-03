Cambage scores career-high 37; Wings beat Sky 108-85

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Liz Cambage scored a career-high 37 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 18 of her 20 points in the decisive third quarter to help the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 108-85 on Tuesday night.

It was the Wings’ second-highest scoring output in franchise history.

Cambage shot 16 of 20 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Dallas (8-8) led 51-49 at the break before Cambage and Diggins-Smith combined for 28 of the Wings’ 32 third-quarter points. Cambage scored six and Diggins-Smith added five during an 11-2 run to open the second half that gave Dallas a 62-51 lead. Diggins-Smith made a layup, hit a 3-pointer and then assisted on a layup by Cambage that made it 83-66 late in the third and Chicago trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.

Diamond DeShields, the third pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, led the Sky (6-11) with 20 points, Allie Quigley scored 18 and Alaina Coates added a career-high 10 points. Coates, selected No. 2 overall in 2017, missed all of last season while recovering from ankle surgery.

Chicago’s Jamierra Faulkner left the game with an injury late in the fourth quarter.

