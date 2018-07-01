Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 27 15 .643 — Quebec 26 15 .634 ½ Rockland 23 18 .561 3½ New Jersey 22 18 .550 4 Trois-Rivieres 20 20 .500 6 Ottawa 18 22 .450 8 Hollywood 1 8 .111 9½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 10½ Salina 3 15 .167 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Quebec 6, Sussex County 4

Ottawa 4, New Jersey 0

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.