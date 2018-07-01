Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Quebec
|26
|15
|.634
|½
|Rockland
|24
|18
|.571
|3
|New Jersey
|22
|18
|.550
|4
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|21
|.488
|6½
|Ottawa
|18
|22
|.450
|8
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|9½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|10½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|12
___
Quebec 6, Sussex County 4
Ottawa 4, New Jersey 0
Rockland 8, Trois-Rivieres 7
Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
