Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 28 15 .651 — Quebec 26 15 .634 1 Rockland 24 19 .558 4 New Jersey 22 19 .537 5 Trois-Rivieres 20 21 .488 7 Ottawa 19 22 .463 8 Hollywood 1 8 .111 10 Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 11 Salina 3 15 .167 12½

___

Monday’s Games

Sussex County 5, New Jersey 3

Ottawa 8, Rockland 3

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

