Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Quebec
|26
|15
|.634
|1
|Rockland
|24
|19
|.558
|4
|New Jersey
|22
|19
|.537
|5
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|21
|.488
|7
|Ottawa
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|11
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|12½
___
Sussex County 5, New Jersey 3
Ottawa 8, Rockland 3
Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
