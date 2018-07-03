Can-Am League

Listen Live Sports

All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 28 15 .651
Quebec 26 15 .634 1
Rockland 24 19 .558 4
New Jersey 22 19 .537 5
Trois-Rivieres 20 21 .488 7
Ottawa 19 22 .463 8
Hollywood 1 8 .111 10
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 11
Salina 3 15 .167 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

