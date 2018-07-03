Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Quebec
|26
|16
|.619
|1½
|Rockland
|25
|19
|.568
|3½
|New Jersey
|22
|19
|.537
|5
|Trois-Rivieres
|21
|21
|.500
|6½
|Ottawa
|19
|23
|.452
|8½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|11
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|12½
Trois-Rivieres 6, Quebec 3
Rockland 3, Ottawa 2
Sussex County 6, New Jersey 4
New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
