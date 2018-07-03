Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 29 15 .659 — Quebec 26 16 .619 2 Rockland 25 19 .568 4 New Jersey 22 20 .524 6 Trois-Rivieres 21 21 .500 7 Ottawa 19 23 .452 9 Hollywood 1 8 .111 10½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 11½ Salina 3 15 .167 13

___

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 6, Quebec 3

Rockland 3, Ottawa 2

Sussex County 6, New Jersey 4

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

