Can-Am League

July 4, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 29 15 .659
Quebec 26 16 .619 2
Rockland 25 19 .568 4
New Jersey 22 20 .524 6
Trois-Rivieres 21 21 .500 7
Ottawa 19 23 .452 9
Hollywood 1 8 .111 10½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 11½
Salina 3 15 .167 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

