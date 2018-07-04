Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Quebec
|26
|16
|.619
|2½
|Rockland
|25
|19
|.568
|4½
|New Jersey
|22
|21
|.512
|7
|Trois-Rivieres
|21
|21
|.500
|7½
|Ottawa
|19
|23
|.452
|9½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|11
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|12
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|13½
___
Quebec 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Sussex County 4, New Jersey 1
Ottawa at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
