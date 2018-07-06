Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Quebec
|28
|16
|.636
|1½
|Rockland
|25
|20
|.556
|5
|New Jersey
|24
|21
|.533
|6
|Trois-Rivieres
|21
|23
|.477
|8½
|Ottawa
|20
|25
|.444
|10
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|11
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|12
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|13½
___
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.