Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

July 6, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 30 15 .667
Quebec 28 16 .636
Rockland 25 20 .556 5
New Jersey 24 21 .533 6
Trois-Rivieres 21 23 .477
Ottawa 20 25 .444 10
Hollywood 1 8 .111 11
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 12
Salina 3 15 .167 13½

___

Friday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington