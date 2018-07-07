Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|Quebec
|29
|16
|.644
|½
|Rockland
|26
|20
|.565
|4
|New Jersey
|24
|22
|.522
|6
|Trois-Rivieres
|21
|24
|.467
|8½
|Ottawa
|21
|25
|.457
|9
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|10½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|11½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|13
___
Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
