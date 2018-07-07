Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 30 16 .652 — Quebec 29 16 .644 ½ Rockland 26 20 .565 4 New Jersey 24 22 .522 6 Trois-Rivieres 21 24 .467 8½ Ottawa 21 25 .457 9 Hollywood 1 8 .111 10½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 11½ Salina 3 15 .167 13

___

Saturday’s Games

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.