Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 34 18 .654 — Quebec 32 19 .627 1½ Rockland 28 24 .538 6 New Jersey 26 25 .510 7½ Trois-Rivieres 26 25 .510 7½ Ottawa 22 29 .431 11½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 11½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 12½ Salina 3 15 .167 14

___

Friday’s Games

Sussex County 12, New Jersey 2

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

