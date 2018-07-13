Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Quebec
|32
|19
|.627
|1½
|Rockland
|28
|24
|.538
|6
|New Jersey
|26
|25
|.510
|7½
|Trois-Rivieres
|26
|25
|.510
|7½
|Ottawa
|22
|29
|.431
|11½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|11½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|12½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|14
___
Sussex County 12, New Jersey 2
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
