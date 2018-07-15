Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 15, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 34 19 .642
Quebec 33 20 .623 1
Rockland 29 25 .537
Trois-Rivieres 28 25 .528 6
New Jersey 27 26 .509 7
Hollywood 1 8 .111 11
Ottawa 22 30 .423 11½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 12
Salina 3 15 .167 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

