Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 34 19 .642 — Quebec 33 20 .623 1 Rockland 29 25 .537 5½ Trois-Rivieres 28 25 .528 6 New Jersey 27 26 .509 7 Hollywood 1 8 .111 11 Ottawa 22 30 .423 11½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 12 Salina 3 15 .167 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Monday’s Games

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.