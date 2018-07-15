Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|Quebec
|33
|20
|.623
|1
|Rockland
|29
|25
|.537
|5½
|Trois-Rivieres
|28
|25
|.528
|6
|New Jersey
|27
|26
|.509
|7
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|11
|Ottawa
|22
|30
|.423
|11½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|12
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|13½
___
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
