Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Quebec
|34
|20
|.630
|1
|Trois-Rivieres
|29
|25
|.537
|6
|Rockland
|29
|26
|.527
|6½
|New Jersey
|27
|26
|.509
|7½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|11½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|12½
|Ottawa
|22
|32
|.407
|13
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|14
___
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.