Can-Am League

July 16, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 35 19 .648
Quebec 34 20 .630 1
Trois-Rivieres 29 25 .537 6
Rockland 29 26 .527
New Jersey 27 26 .509
Hollywood 1 8 .111 11½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 12½
Ottawa 22 32 .407 13
Salina 3 15 .167 14

___

Monday’s Games

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

