Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 35 19 .648 — Quebec 34 20 .630 1 Trois-Rivieres 29 25 .537 6 Rockland 29 26 .527 6½ New Jersey 27 26 .509 7½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 11½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 12½ Ottawa 22 32 .407 13 Salina 3 15 .167 14

___

Monday’s Games

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

