Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|44
|20
|.688
|—
|Quebec
|37
|28
|.569
|7½
|Trois-Rivieres
|34
|29
|.540
|9½
|Rockland
|34
|30
|.531
|10
|New Jersey
|29
|34
|.460
|14½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|15½
|Ottawa
|28
|37
|.431
|16½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|16½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|18
___
Trois-Rivieres 4, Ottawa 3
Rockland at New Jersey, ppd.
Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 3:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.