Can-Am League

July 27, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 44 20 .688
Quebec 37 28 .569
Trois-Rivieres 34 29 .540
Rockland 34 30 .531 10
New Jersey 29 34 .460 14½
Hollywood 1 8 .111 15½
Ottawa 28 37 .431 16½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 16½
Salina 3 15 .167 18

___

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, Ottawa 3

Rockland at New Jersey, ppd.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 3:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

