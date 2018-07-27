Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 44 20 .688 — Quebec 37 28 .569 7½ Trois-Rivieres 35 29 .547 9 Rockland 34 30 .531 10 New Jersey 29 34 .460 14½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 15½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 16½ Ottawa 28 38 .424 17 Salina 3 15 .167 18

___

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, Ottawa 3

Rockland at New Jersey, ppd.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 3:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

