Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|45
|20
|.692
|—
|Quebec
|37
|29
|.561
|8½
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|29
|.547
|9½
|Rockland
|34
|30
|.531
|10½
|New Jersey
|29
|34
|.460
|15
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|16
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|17
|Ottawa
|28
|38
|.424
|17½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|18½
___
Rockland at New Jersey, 3:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.