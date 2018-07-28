Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 45 20 .692 — Quebec 37 29 .561 8½ Trois-Rivieres 35 29 .547 9½ Rockland 34 30 .531 10½ New Jersey 29 34 .460 15 Hollywood 1 8 .111 16 Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17 Ottawa 28 38 .424 17½ Salina 3 15 .167 18½

___

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 3:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.