Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 46 20 .697 — Quebec 37 30 .552 9½ Trois-Rivieres 35 30 .538 10½ Rockland 35 31 .530 11 New Jersey 30 35 .462 15½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 16½ Ottawa 29 38 .433 17½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17½ Salina 3 15 .167 19

___

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.