Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|46
|20
|.697
|—
|Quebec
|37
|30
|.552
|9½
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|30
|.538
|10½
|Rockland
|35
|31
|.530
|11
|New Jersey
|30
|35
|.462
|15½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|16½
|Ottawa
|29
|38
|.433
|17½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|17½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|19
___
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.