The Associated Press
 
...

Can-Am League

July 31, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 47 20 .701
Quebec 37 31 .544 10½
Rockland 36 31 .537 11
Trois-Rivieres 35 31 .530 11½
New Jersey 30 36 .455 16½
Hollywood 1 8 .111 17
Ottawa 30 38 .441 17½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18
Salina 3 15 .167 19½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa 3, New Jersey 2

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 11 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 1 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

