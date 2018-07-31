Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|47
|20
|.701
|—
|Quebec
|37
|31
|.544
|10½
|Rockland
|36
|31
|.537
|11
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|31
|.530
|11½
|New Jersey
|30
|36
|.455
|16½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|17
|Ottawa
|30
|38
|.441
|17½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|18
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|19½
___
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa 3, New Jersey 2
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 11 a.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 1 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.