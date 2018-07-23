Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canada’s Penny Oleksiak to skip Pan Pacific swim meet

July 23, 2018 1:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Four-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak won’t compete in next month’s Pan Pacific swimming championships so she can take a break before returning to training in September.

Oleksiak qualified for the team by winning the 100-meter freestyle and 100 butterfly at the Canadian trials in Edmonton. The 18-year-old swimmer from Toronto decided in conjunction with Swimming Canada to skip the meet that includes Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.S. The meet is Aug. 9-13 in Tokyo.

Swimming Canada high performance director John Atkinson said Sunday that Oleksiak will return to training in September to begin the final two years of preparation for the 2020 Olympics.

Oleksiak burst onto the international scene at the 2016 Rio de Janiero Olympics, winning four medals, including gold in the 100 free.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

She joins Olympic medalist Katerine Savard in taking a break from the Canadian national team this summer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington