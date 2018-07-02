Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Hamilton 2 1 0 4 83 66 Montreal 1 2 0 2 43 95 Ottawa 1 1 0 2 54 41 Toronto 0 2 0 0 26 68 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 3 0 0 6 93 35 Edmonton 2 1 0 4 95 90 B.C. 1 1 0 2 44 51 Saskatchewan 1 2 0 2 61 82 Winnipeg 1 2 0 2 103 74 Thursday’s Game

Calgary 24, Ottawa 14

Friday’s Games

Hamilton 31, Winnipeg 17

Edmonton 41, BC 22

Saturday’s Game

Montreal 23, Saskatchewan 17

Advertisement

Thursday, July 5

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Edmonton at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.