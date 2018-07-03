Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

July 3, 2018 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Hamilton 2 1 0 4 83 66
Montreal 1 2 0 2 43 95
Ottawa 1 1 0 2 54 41
Toronto 0 2 0 0 26 68
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 3 0 0 6 93 35
Edmonton 2 1 0 4 95 90
B.C. 1 1 0 2 44 51
Saskatchewan 1 2 0 2 61 82
Winnipeg 1 2 0 2 103 74
Thursday’s Game

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement
Thursday, July 12

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 13

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington