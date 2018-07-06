Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|2
|2
|0
|4
|96
|84
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|0
|4
|82
|59
|Montreal
|1
|3
|0
|2
|61
|123
|Toronto
|0
|2
|0
|0
|26
|68
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|3
|0
|0
|6
|93
|35
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|0
|4
|95
|90
|Saskatchewan
|2
|2
|0
|4
|79
|95
|B.C.
|1
|1
|0
|2
|44
|51
|Winnipeg
|1
|2
|0
|2
|103
|74
|Thursday’s Game
Saskatchewan 18, Hamilton 13
Ottawa 28, Montreal 18
Edmonton at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.
